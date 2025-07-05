Plymouth Argyle manager Tom Cleverly praises qualities of new signing Brendan Wiredu

Plymouth Argyle manager Tom Cleverly has hailed the qualities of Ghanaian midfielder Brendan Wiredu after completing his move to the League One side.

The English-born Ghanaian signed a three-year deal to join the Pilgrims from Fleetwood Town in the summer transfer window.

Wiredu will join his teammates for pre-season in the coming days under the leadership of the ex-Manchester United player.

Cleverly, who has been tasked with leading Argyle back to the championship, believes Wiredu's versatility is a great addition to his team.

“Brendan is a great acquisition for us,” he said. “He is strong, versatile and, as evidenced by the fact he was Fleetwood’s captain, a leader. It is great to have him on board.”

Plymouth have been monitoring Wiredu for sometime before landing his signature in the transfer window, according to the club's head of operation David Fox.

“Brendan is a player we have kept a close eye on, and he is a player who will really suit us as this moment in time. He is at an age where he is experienced, but still has many great years in front of him. We think he will complement us perfectly," said Fox.

The 25-year-old arrives with enormous experience in the English lower tier leagues, having started his career at Charlton before spells at Bromley and Colchester.

"Delighted to sign for Plymouth Argyle. Let’s make some history.. ready to give my all. Can’t wait to see you all at Home Park!" an excited Wiredu posted on social media following his move.