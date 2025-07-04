Plymouth Argyle set to sign Ghanaian midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu

Plymouth Argyle are on the verge of completing the signing of versatile Ghanaian midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu from Fleetwood Town in a deal worth around 300,000 Pounds.

The 25-year-old, who can operate both as a defensive midfielder and as a centre-back, is expected to become one of the first key signings under new head coach Tom Cleverley.

His arrival is seen as a major boost for Argyle, who are looking to solidify their defensive structure following a mixed campaign.

Sarpong-Wiredu, born in Tower Hamlets, London, to Ghanaian parents, began his career with Charlton Athletic.

After loan spells and limited opportunities at The Valley, he moved permanently to Colchester United where he found his footing, making 75 appearances.

In 2022, he signed for Fleetwood, where he quickly established himself as a key figure and was named club captain ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Despite Fleetwood’s relegation to League Two and a mid-table finish last term, Wiredu's consistent performances earned him joint Player of the Year honours from the club’s Community Trust.

Argyle’s interest comes as Maksym Talovierov is expected to depart for Stoke City, and Wiredu’s arrival could provide much-needed stability and leadership at the back.

His move also adds to the growing presence of Ghanaian talent at Plymouth, following the recent return of Darko Gyabi on loan from Leeds United.