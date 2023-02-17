Pobiman Project to be completed by end of March - Hearts of Oak Board Member Alhaji Akambi 

Hearts of Oak Board member Alhaji Akambi has revealed that The Pobiman Sports Complex will be completed by the end of March.

Some phases of the project which started two years ago has been completed and is being used by the club at the moment.

According to the Board Member, the project is nearing its completion stage and in full by the end of March.

"Our plan is to complete the first face of the Pobiman project by the end of March", Alhaji Akambi said on Original Fm.

"We have many pitches players hostel's etc and we assured Ghanaians and phobia supporters that they will see an ultramodern sports complex at pobiman after complexion of the project.

Hearts of oak secretariat will be on of the the best in west Africa after completion of the project of our old secretariat we are putting in much effort to change the face of Hearts of oak

The Pobiman Project, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.