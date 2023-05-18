Police accused of illegal release of Karela United player Philip Flamini facing defilement charges

The Ellembelle District Police is facing allegations of illegally releasing Philip Flamini, a winger for Karela United, who had been remanded by the Ellembelle District Court on charges of defilement.

Jonas Kabutey, the Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, voiced concerns about the handling of the case, raising serious allegations against the police.

The incident in question took place on Saturday, April 29, when Philip Flamini allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at the team's clubhouse in Edwakpole, a suburb of Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District.

Subsequently, the 24-year-old Ghana Premier League player was arraigned before the Ellembelle District Court on Tuesday, May 2, where he confessed to the offence. Flamini has been in police custody for the past two weeks.

In an interview with Happy FM, Jonas Kabutey, the Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, made several troubling claims regarding the handling of Flamini's case. He emphasized the significance of the case as it involved defilement and expressed his disappointment in the police's actions.

"A case like Philip's is a high-profile case because it is a case of defilement. The case was referred to the Circuit Court by the Magistrate because it is the Circuit Court which is able to pass the sentence," stated Kabutey. "From Last Tuesday to Thursday, Philip didn't appear in court, meaning in a similar case, the Police will then delay the process and extort money from the culprits and release them."

Kabutey further revealed that a petition had been submitted due to rampant cases of defilement and rape in Ellembelle. He alleged that several cases were being handled by the police themselves, with money being extorted from the perpetrators, and justice being compromised.

He also highlighted over 15 defilement cases that had never reached the court, with bail being granted by the Divisional Crime Officer at Ellembelle, allegedly with the attention of the District Commander.