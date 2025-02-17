Police have identified Brimah as killer of Nana Pooley – Asante Kotoko Comms. Director Sarfo Duku

Samuel Sarfo Duku, the Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, has identified Brimah as the person responsible for the tragic death of the club's fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, citing police documents.

Pooley was fatally stabbed after the February 2, 2025, Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at Nana Koronamansah Park.

Speaking to the media after attending court proceedings on Monday, February 17, 2025, Duku revealed that Brimah, who is still at large, was the one who fatally stabbed Pooley.

He also revealed that all the accused individuals have admitted that Brimah, who remains on the run, was the killer.

"Now it means that one person is still at large; he's called Brimah. The police, per their facts, said that he actually stabbed the deceased person to death.

"In fact, according to the police, and I’m referring to their facts, which are now a public document, all the accused persons have admitted that it was that guy called Brimah, who is now at large, that stabbed Pooley to death."