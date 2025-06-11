GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Police Ladies to represent Ghana at 2025 WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Published on: 11 June 2025
Police Ladies to represent Ghana at 2025 WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League champions Police Ladies will represent Ghana at the 2025 WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Cote d'Ivoire. The tournament will run from Saturday, August 9, to Sunday, August 24.

This presents a major platform for Police Ladies to compete for a spot at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League and build on the country’s strong record in the competition.

They become the third Ghanaian side to participate in the qualifiers, following the earlier involvement of Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

With a talented squad and growing experience, Police Ladies will be aiming to leave their mark on the tournament and lift Ghana’s flag high.

