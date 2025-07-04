Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy says the Metropolitan Police remains focused on supporting the women involved in the ongoing criminal case against former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Partey, 32, is accused of committing the offences between 2021 and 2022, involving three different women. He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” said Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation. “We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.” The police have made an appeal for information via the email address [email protected].

The Crown Prosecution Service says it authorised the charges after reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence. Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, maintains his innocence, stating: “Mr. Partey denies all the charges against him. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

The Ghana international recently became a free agent after his contract with Arsenal expired. He has made 53 appearances for Ghana's Black Stars, scoring 15 goals, and remains one of the team's key leaders.