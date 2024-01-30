Politician alleges corruption in Black Stars' coaching selection

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, has made allegations against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, regarding the selection of Chris Hughton as the coach for the Black Stars.

Agbana claims that Hughton's appointment was influenced by his relationship with Otchere-Darko and that this is well-known within the football community.

"As we speak, Chris Hughton was selected because of his relationship with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. Those of us in football know this and I am saying that if Gabby or anybody doubts this, they can take me anywhere. Some of them were selected because of their relationships with people in government. I am an angry Ghanaian football fan and also a Ghanaian whose tax is being used to pay them," Agbana said on TV3.

Agbana also alleges that the government-sponsored thousands of NPP supporters and delegates to travel to Cote d'Ivoire for the AFCON matches, paying them $400 each. He states that he had the opportunity to send people to watch the games but refused due to his anger towards the NPP's actions.

"Before AFCON, I had the opportunity to send about 5 people to also go and watch the game. But I refused because they sent thousands of NPP supporters and delegates and they paid them $400. After the first match, Ghana lost, and the supporters organized a press conference and said that they were going to boycott the second match with Egypt. Before the second match, $400 was paid to NPP supporters and there were 1000s of them all from the NPP. They were selected through the district chief executives to be taken to AFCON," Agbana added.

Agbana's comments come after Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed the government budgeted $8.5 million for the 2023 AFCON, which includes funds for the Black Stars' participation in the tournament. The team, however, suffered an early exit after failing to win a group game, picking up just two points from a possible nine in three games against Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.