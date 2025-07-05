Politician Haruna Iddrisu sends five Steadfast players to Italy for AC Milan trials

Respected Ghanaian lawmaker Haruna Iddrisu has sent five talented players to Italy for a trial at giants AC Milan.

The players who ply their trade at second tier side Steadfast FC will spend some time at the Italian outfit to justify their inclusion for an opportunity to begin their careers at the club.

Honourable Iddrisu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tamale and the Minister of Education, facilitated the trip, ensuring all expenses are covered.

Travelling with the players is president of Steadfast Alhaji Sumani.

The players are hoping to follow the footsteps of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who also honed his skills at Steadfast before making a mammoth move to Sporting Lisbon and subsequently to Leicester City.

Steadfast FC currently play in the Division One League in Ghana.

The Education Minister also owns Ghana Premier League side Karela United, who are also based in Tamale in the Northern Region.