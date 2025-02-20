Politician Isaac Adongo condemns Ghana Premier League venues as ‘death traps’

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has criticised the poor safety conditions at Ghana Premier League (GPL) match venues, describing them as "death traps" and calling for urgent improvements.

Addressing Parliament, Adongo expressed concern over the lack of basic medical and security infrastructure at stadiums, particularly in the wake of the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong at Nsoatre during Kotoko’s Week 19 clash with Nsoatreman.

"I was very sad to hear my colleague mention that they were struggling to get very simple first aid. We don't have ambulances," he said.

"You have no business playing football in such a field. That is a death trap, but we go there, and nothing happens, so we think that is a football field â€“ no," he added.

He further questioned the level of security at the stadium during the incident.

"What was the police situation at the football field? Where were the police? What was the security requirement that was supposed to be upheld in the stadium?" he asked.

With the Ghana Premier League currently suspended as investigations continue, the Ghana Football Association has introduced new Matchday Safety and Security Protocols. The measures include appointing a Safety and Security Officer and installing CCTV cameras at match venues.

Clubs that fail to comply with these protocols risk a GHâ‚µ20,000 fine and a venue ban.