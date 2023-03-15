Politician Kennedy Agyapong dedicates court victory against Anas to ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong insists his court victory against investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas, is for former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Honourable Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, was sued by the journalist for defamation after the politician aired a documentary to uncover Anas as a blackmailer and an exorcist.

The Accra Hight court presided over by Justice Eric Baah dismissed the case, describing the work of the journalist as investigative terrorism.

“I find the claims by the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas) meritless and they are hereby dismissed," Justice Baah ruled.

"From the above, I find the plaintiff is a blackmailer and uses blackmail to extort money from his opponents and people he does not like.

"What the plaintiff is doing is not investigative journalism but investigative terrorism."

Anas' 2018 investigative piece, Number 12, led to the collapse of the Nyantakyi administration.

Honourable Agyapong wants Anas to apologize for defaming the ex-FA president.

“We have to be bold to speak the truth, Anas goes ahead to [allegedly] defame people and gets away,” the MP said, as quoted by TV3.

“It is only in this country that a journalist covers his face to go and give witness while Supreme Court judges are sitting there… Anas has to come out and apologise. All I am saying is the victory is for Kwasi Nyantakyi.”