Politician Kwabena Agyei Agyapong reveals ownership of team that produced Black Stars goalkeeper Ati-Zigi

Ghanaian politician Kwabena Agyapong has spoken about his love for football and his dedication to developing the sport.

In an interview with Kumsai-based Hello FM, Agyepong revealed that he is a football investor who owns a team that has produced several players for Ghana’s national team, including Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Isaac Vorsah, Prince Tagoe, Rashid Alhassan, and Gokel Ahotor.

“The current Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is from my team. He is from Argentinos Juniors. I produced Isaac Vorsah; Prince Tagoe, Rashid Alhassan and Gokel Ahotor are all products of my team,” Agyepong said.

Agyepong, who has been known primarily for his political career in recent years, invests heavily in football out of his love and passion for the game. He emphasised that his motivation for investing in football development is his desire to give children opportunities to succeed in the sport.

“The team is there, even this morning I am supposed to send them money because they are playing a home match. I spend a lot because it’s my passion, I don’t gain anything out of it but I love to give the children an opportunity,” he stated.

Agyepong, a former general secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, is vying to be the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general election. His investment in football development showcases his dedication to the sport and his desire to contribute to the growth and success of Ghanaian football.