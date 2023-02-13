Politician Sam George questions Chris Hughton’s appointment as Black Stars coach

Ghanaian politician Sam George has raised concerns over the appointment of Chris Hughton as the coach of the Black Stars.

In response to the Ghana Football Association's choice, the member of parliament voiced their scepticism about the decision.

“Why Chris Hughton? Is he the best hand available? Or is it because, he will be malleable and acceptable to the interest of people at the FA,” he asked in an interview on Tv3.

“And the point I’m making here is that, the problem of Black Stars is one of favouritism, and one where we are not selecting our best players but[rather] it’s become an issue of people having to pay money to even get selection.

“Or you have relationships and godfathers in the FA who will decide that this is the coach’s selection and tactics.

“If you think you know the job, resign from your position at the GFA and apply to be coach of the Black Stars and then do your selection.

“But you sit in an administrative capacity and you want a coach to run his selection by you. Who does that in today’s day and age?” he added.

The appointment of Chris Hughton has generated a mixed response from the public, with some welcoming the experienced coach and others questioning his ability to lead the national team to success. Regardless of the controversy, the GFA is committed to supporting Hughton and helping him achieve his goals for the Black Stars.