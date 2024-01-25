Politician wants Ayew brothers to quit Black Stars

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has called on the Ayew brothers to quit playing for the Black Stars following the team's elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars drew their last group game, throwing away a two-goal lead to share the spoils 2-2 with Mozambique to crash out in the group stage.

Allotey Jacobs questioned how Ghana could dominate the game and then a penalty conceded by Andre Ayew allowed Mozambique to get back into the game. He also criticised goalkeeper Richard Ofori for committing a costly error that led to Mozambique's second goal.

During a discussion program on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs appealed to soccer legend Abedi Pele, the father of the Ayew brothers, to advise his sons to stop playing for the Black Stars. He believes that the brothers' continued participation in the national team may harm their careers.

Allotey Jacobs further cautioned Ghanaians against using negative language when discussing the Black Stars, stating that words have the power to either build or destroy the team's morale. He urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their language and to offer constructive criticism instead of resorting to name-calling and personal attacks.

"Words are powerful. My advice to Ghanaians, in politics, in sports, and in religion: words are very, very powerful," Allotey Jacobs emphasized. "We should be careful about what we say about the Black Stars because our words can either make or break them."