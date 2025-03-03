GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Pooley Murder: Girlfriend of suspect Braima arrested for aiding his escape to Senegal

Published on: 03 March 2025
Asante Kotoko has issued an update on the murder case of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The club confirmed that police have arrested Grace Siaw, the girlfriend of the prime suspect, Daniel Febiri, also known as Braima.

She allegedly hid him between February 4 and 17 and helped him flee to Senegal through Cote d’Ivoire.

Grace Siaw was arraigned on February 25 and remanded into custody. She is set to reappear in court on Monday, March 3 as investigations continue.

Nana Pooley, a dedicated Kotoko supporter, was fatally stabbed in Nsoatre on February 2, 2025, after Kotoko’s match against Nsoatreman.

 

The case has drawn significant public attention, with Kotoko strongly criticising Asempa FM for comments that the club says undermined police investigations.

Kotoko remains committed to seeking justice for Nana Pooley and has urged fans to remain calm as the legal process unfolds.

