Pooley stabbed at 'ghetto', transported to Stadium- new chilling twist to Kotoko fan's death emerges

The late devoted Asante Kotoko fan Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Nana Pooley' was stabbed at a 'ghetto' and transported to the Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park in Nsoatre, a chilling new detail about the death of the popular supporter has emerged.

Asempa FM journalist Enoch Kwesi Worlanyo Wallace claimed on Thursday night that the fan was stabbed at a location described as 'ghetto' outside the stadium before being transported to the venue, where he was later pronounced dead.

His assertion affirms an earlier submission by the GFA chairperson on the Safety and Security, DCOP Lydia Donkor that the fan died outside the stadium.

"Per my investigations, Pooley went to a popular hood, also known as ghetto for boys conversation at Nsoatre. In the course of the discussion, there was a dispute unrelated to football. In the heat of the moment, tempers flared and Brimah allegedly stabbed Pooley. A tricycle owner called Sunsum was taking him to the hospital. On their way, Pooley saw an ambulance at the Stadium and decided to stop to receive medical attention," Wallace narrated

"Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding, he shortly collapsed and died. Following the police arrest, Sunsum reported himself to the police to narrate what actually happened. And so the police and some club officials are aware, hence the silence on the case recently. It is part of the reason Kotoko agreed to return to the Ghana Premier League."

This twist adds complexity to the initial reports surrounding the footballer's tragic death. The journalist's account suggests that the incident may have involved foul play, and Pooley's stabbing in a suspected criminal hotspot raises concerns about the circumstances leading up to his death.

The revelation that he was moved after the attack adds to the uncertainty, potentially complicating the investigation into what exactly transpired and who may have been involved.

The incident has caused shockwaves in the local football community, as Pooley was a well-known figure in Ghanaian football.

His death has sparked discussions about safety and security for athletes, particularly in areas with known criminal activity.

As investigations continue, this new information could lead to further insights into the tragic loss of the young fan.