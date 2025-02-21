Pooley’s burial fixed for March 6

The late Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, will be laid to rest on March 6, according to Alex Manu, Chairman of Asante Kotoko Circles.

This announcement comes after Pooley's one-week observation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Pooley's passing sent shockwaves through the football community after he was fatally stabbed during Kotoko's Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC.

The incident led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League, with Kotoko's MTN FA Cup round of 16 game against Sekondi XI Wise also getting postponed.

"We told him [GFA President Kurt Okraku] that until our supporter is buried, we cannot play the league," Manu explained.

"In Akan tradition, when a family member passes away, you do not actively partake in anything until the funeral date is set."

Manu added, "Pooley's burial is fixed for March 6, Kotoko supporters cannot have that free mind to support the team until after that."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, met with Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee earlier this week to discuss the matter.