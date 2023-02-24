GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Poor attendance at venues limited to Accra and Kumasi- Dr. Tony Aubynn asserts

Published on: 24 February 2023
Dr. Tony Aubynn

Executive Council member of the Ghana FA, Dr. Tony Aubynn contends that low attendance at Premier League games is a problem in only Accra and Kumasi.

He pointed out that the situation is different at other venues.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dr. Aubynn said, “I wonder if that thing has a factual base. It’s Accra and Kumasi that seem to have been suffereing that. Go to Samreboi and tell me that fans don’t go to the stadium. Go to Tarkwa and tell me that they don’t go. Go to Bechem, fans go.

“So that assertion, I wonder if it is factually based but it is because these areas create the optics”, he added.

 

