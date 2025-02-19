Poor officiating a direct cause of hooliganism in football - Sammy Awuku

The former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority Samuel Awuku has pinpointed poor officiating as a major contributor to hooliganism within the Ghana Premier League.

Addressing Parliament, the Akuapem North MP emphasized the connection between controversial refereeing decisions and incidents of fan violence, calling for urgent action from stakeholders in the sport.

Awuku's comments follow the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong Pooley, who was fatally stabbed during a match against Nsoatreman.

“You cannot separate acts of vandalism, hooliganism, and fan riots from poor officiating. Across the world, whenever you see clashes among fans, a controversial refereeing decision is often at the heart of it,” Awuku stated.

“Football today is not just about entertainment, it’s a business. These acts of hooliganism are despicable, and it’s time we move beyond lip service. Law enforcement agencies must step up and ensure the law is enforced,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League remains suspended due to violent incidents during the Nsoatreman FC versus Asante Kotoko match on February 2, 2025.

While Kotoko resumed training on February 19, they will not participate in any official matches until justice is achieved.