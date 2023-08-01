Poor state of pitches hampering development of Ghana Premier League – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head coach of Legon Cities, Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed that a major set back of the Ghana Premier League is the poor state of pitches.

Many Premier League players and coaches have raised concerns over this age-long problem of the bad state of pitches across most Premier League venues.

Fabin believes addressing this challenge is key to improving the level of football in the country.

The former Aduana Stars tactician told Kessben Sports: “Last season, the league was very competitive. I disagree with people who say otherwise. I feel we have to get good pitches. If we can get good pitches all over the country, we will see a lot of development in our game.”

By Suleman Asante