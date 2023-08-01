GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Poor state of pitches hampering development of Ghana Premier League – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Published on: 01 August 2023
Poor state of pitches hampering development of Ghana Premier League – Paa Kwesi Fabin
Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head coach of Legon Cities, Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed that a major set back of the Ghana Premier League is the poor state of pitches.

Many Premier League players and coaches have raised concerns over this age-long problem of the bad state of pitches across most Premier League venues.

Fabin believes addressing this challenge is key to improving the level of football in the country.

The former Aduana Stars tactician told Kessben Sports: “Last season, the league was very competitive. I disagree with people who say otherwise. I feel we have to get good pitches. If we can get good pitches all over the country, we will see a lot of development in our game.”

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more