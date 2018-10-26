Popular Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfred Osei Kwaku under bizarre attack, as detractors hide behind 'cannon fodder' journalists in smear campaign

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfred Osei Kwaku has become a target of wicked propaganda even before the race heats up - to give credence to widespread suspicion that he is the biggest threat to his competitors.

The ruthless propaganda is being orchestrated by some presidential hopefuls, who are using some journalists as cannon fodder to smear the hard won reputation of the highly-respected football administrator, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The crooked campaign against the Ghana FA presidential hopeful has been manufactured on an unprecedented scale aimed at tainting his image even before processes leading to an election of the new FA boss is activated.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands there is a grand scheme to prohibit him from contesting for the job if he declares his intention - in what could lead to a long legal tussle. It appears Ghana football is set for some frenetic times ahead.

Several of the allegations which borders on dishonesty and corruption have no basis and only intended to make him unpopular as fear grip those interested in the top seat, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

It appears the major protagonists who are hiding behind some journalists to churn out what is turning out to be well cooked and manufactured lies are cowards who lack the gravitas and pedigree to contest for the FA job.

Osei Kwaku, who is the owner of Ghanaian side Tema Youth, is hugely popular among the football aficionados and tipped by many to win by landslide if he decides to contest.

He enjoys massive grassroots support after standing for football during the turbulence period.

A fearless tiger, the former Ghana FA Executive Committee member, is one of few persons who stood for the FA while some of the presidential hopefuls had run for cover with others cooling off abroad during the Sturm und Drang.

It appears several attempts to taint him with corruption has fallen flat as some of his rivals will be unable to pass a credibility test amid a cobweb infested closets.

Many of them will have to grapple with issues of loyalty, honesty, integrity, credibility, qualification and trust - which will be the benchmark in the presidential race.

While Osei Kwaku is yet to announce his interest in the top job, he has insisted propaganda will have no space in the race for who becomes the new FA boss.

The months leading to an election of a new Ghana FA boss and Executive Committee will be interesting and exciting as several arsenals will be thrown all in a bid to outdoor each other.

Nicknamed 'Palmer' the Tema Youth bankroller, who is a chartered accountant, is well educated and boast an impeccable financial background.

He appears to have endeared himself to the voting blocks as his popularity keeps soaring, demonstrating enormous competence in the scheme of things.

The chartered accountant is largely seen as the man who can spearhead the revolution urgently required to take Ghana football to the next level and brings a player's perspective to the job.

He is well-educated, articulate, breezes outstanding head of hair and appears to enjoy the backing of Division One clubs, many Premier league clubs and crucially the regional FA blocks.

The ‘time for alliances is coming" with development suggesting that electoral horse-trading might be about to begin in the battle to replace former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as head of Ghana football's governing body.

Ghana football is in transition after FIFA formed a Normalisation Committee to oversee the administration of the game in the wake of investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed alleged widespread infractions involving many officials.

Anas documentary, entitled When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm, has been handed to authorities and publicly screened for the first time on June 6 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

It showed more than 100 football officials - most of them West African referees - receiving cash gifts, despite Fifa rules expressly forbidding it.

By: Reuben Obodai and Lukman Evergreen.