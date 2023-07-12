Popular Ghanaian musician Capasta named head coach of Norwegian club IK Junkeren

Ghanaian musician turned coach, Imurana Abdul Karim, popularly known as Capasta has been appointed head coach of Norwegian second division side IK Junkeren.

The FIFA licensed coach has been working with the club since last season and after impressing in his first year, he was handed a new contract and elevated to the head coach's role.

The 'Telemo' hitmaker is expected to steer the club to promotion into the first division of Norwegian football.

Capasta started his coaching career in Ghana, leading youth teams in the capital Accra before leaving for Norway.

Although he has not confirmed the end of his music career, Capasta is hoping to make a name for himself in football management.

Under the leadership of the Ghanaian trainer, Junkeren currently sit fourth on the league in the Norwegian second division league.