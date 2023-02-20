Popular Nigerian Skit maker Craze Clown reveals how Christian Atsu financed his education

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Craze Clown has disclosed that late Ghana winger Christian Atsu paid his school fees when he lost his father.

Craze Crown, known in real life as Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, shared a receipt from his chat with the former footballer on seeking help to finish his education.

In an emotional post on social media, Craze Clown sent his condolences to the Atsu family.

"Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015. When I lost my dad, he l reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated and he did. You’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother," he wrote on Twitter.

"Rest Well my Friend Christian Atsu. So many things to say about you coz you had a heart of gold. I sincerely prayed for God to keep you alive because it is going to be so hard for your Loved ones. I pray God gives your family the strength to handle this pain.

"Great guy on and off the pitch," he added.

Atsu sadly passed away following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.