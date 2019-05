Popular Sports journalist Kofi Appiah is reported to have died today.

Kofi Appiah was a regular pundit on popular sports morning show on Asempa FM.

He was battling with illness for sometime but gave up the ghost on Thursday May 23, 2019.

This comes as a massive shock to the sporting fraternity due to his hard critic stand on sporting issues.

Kofi Appiah worked with Hot FM, Asempa and Happy FM

More to follow soon...