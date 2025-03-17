Porcupine Tertiary visits family of late Kotoko fan Pooley, offers financial support

The leadership of Porcupine Tertiary, the tertiary education wing of Asante Kotoko’s supporters' group, visited the bereaved family of Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

In a post shared on X, the group was seen with Pooley's wife and mother as they extended their support following his tragic passing.

They donated GHâ‚µ4,000 to his wife and GHâ‚µ3,000 to his mother to assist them during this difficult period.

Pooley, a passionate Kotoko fan, was fatally stabbed during a heated encounter between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman on February 2, 2025.

What started as an on-field altercation among players escalated into the stands, leading to the devastating incident.

Asante Kotoko paid their final respects to their dedicated supporter on March 6, while legal proceedings continue.

The club’s lawyer, Sarfo Duku, confirmed on March 11 that all accused persons in police custody over Pooley’s death have been granted bail.