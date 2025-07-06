GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Portia Boakye retained as captain of Ghana's Black Queens for 2024 WAFCON

Published on: 06 July 2025
Experienced attacker Portia Boakye has been retained as captain of the Black Queens of Ghana for the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday, July 7, it said Boakye will be deputised by Jennifer Cudjoe and Cynthia Findiib Konlan in the leadership roles at the tournament being held in Morocco.

“Three exceptional players have been entrusted with leadership roles ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Seasoned forward Portia Boakye retains her captaincy, bringing over a decade of international experience, vision, discipline, and unwavering spirit to the team,” the Ghana FA statement said.

It continued, “Joining Boakye as deputy captains are Jennifer Cudjoe, a skilled midfielder with tactical acumen and competitive drive, and Cynthia Findiib Konlan, a commanding goalkeeper known for her calm demeanor and leadership. Together, the trio forms a powerful leadership unit, blending experience, strength, and vision.”

The 2025 WAFCON commenced in Morocco on Saturday, July 5. The Black Queens will kick off their campaign against defending champions South Africa on Monday, July 7, in a game scheduled to be played at the Honneurs Stadium in Oudja.

