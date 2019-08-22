GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Portugal-based youngster Edward Sarpong earns Ghana U23 call-up ahead of Algeria clash

Published on: 22 August 2019

Ghanaian youngster Edward Sarpong has been handed a call-up into Ghana's Under-23 squad for the U-23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria next month. 

The 22-year-old, who plays for Portuguese side Farense on loan from Portimonense, is the new addition to the squad.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited the talented defender for closer look-in ahead of the clash against the North African side.

Ghana will face Algeria in the final qualifying round of the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations over two-legs next month.

The winner over two legs will join seven others for the tournament in Egypt in November this year.

 

