Portugal fire coach Fernando Santos after shock World Cup elimination

Portugal have sacked coach Fernando Santos following the shock elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Selecao were defeated 1-0 by Morocco in the quarter-finals last week.

Portugal won Group H after defeating Ghana and Uruguay, then cruised past Switzerland before falling short against Morocco.

Following discussions between the two parties, Portugal's FA terminated the gaffer's contract, which had two years left before it expired.

The firing ends the 68-year-old coach's eight-year tenure, during which he delivered two trophies to the team: the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 League of Nations.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho, the manager of AS Roma, is the FA's top choice to succeed Santos.