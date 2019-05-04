Portuguese giants Benfica set to build Soccer Academy in Ghana

Portuguese club Benfica are set to build a Soccer Academy in Ghana which will serve the whole of Africa.

The project will be spearheaded by Ghanaian licensed FIFA agent Seedorf Asante, who is partnering the club for it's first major work in Africa.

The academy will be named Seedorf Socerlink Academy and Agency. It will serve as a point of spotting talents for Benfica as well as develop young players into professionals.

Seedorf Asante together with officials of the club are expected to meet the Sports Ministry to hold discussions on the building of the edifice in the West African country.

Mr. Asante will arrive in the country together with C.E.O of Global Football Fernando Mendes, Benfica youth team coach David Manuel and one of the club's Director Luis Miguel.

Benfica will join a tall list of European clubs to set up Academies in Africa, including the Barcelona Academy in Lusaka-Zambia.

Below is the Plan for the project

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin