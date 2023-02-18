Portuguese giants FC Porto pay tribute to Christian Atsu after tragic death

Porto have sent a message of condolence to the family of former player Christian Atsu after he was confirmed dead.

Atsu died after 12 days of being trapped under rubble following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The player's lifeless body was pulled out of wreckage in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023.

"It is with deep regret that we receive the news of the death of Christian Atsu, one of our 2013 champions. May he rest in peace. We send our deepest condolences to family and friends, a message that we extend to all victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," wrote FC Porto on Twitter.

Atsu's career in Europe began with the Portuguese outfit, where he won the Primeira Liga in 2013.

After two successful seasons at the senior side of Porto, Atsu earned a big money move to Chelsea, where he spent four years.

He last played for Turkish team Hatayspor and scored the winner in their last game against Kasimpasa.