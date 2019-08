CA Ouriense Feminino have completed the signing of Ghana defender Rosemary Ampem, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Black Queens centre back penned a two-year deal with the Portuguese top side on Saturday joining from Immigration Ladies FC.

The 26-year-old had a short spell at ŽFK Mašinac PZP in Serbia in the 2018/2019 season.

Ampem was part of Ghana's gold winning squad at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

By Nuhu Adams