Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes sign Ghanaian youngster Aziz Yakubu

Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Aziz Yakubu on a four year deal.

The 20-year old penned a deal that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Portuguese club have however inserted a 15 million Euro buyout clause in the player's contract, which means they will only allow the player leave for that fee.

Aziz is currently with the B side of the club, where he leads the scorers chat with 12 goals in 28 appearances.

The former Charity Stars player joins Henry Medarious at the B side of the club with Alhassan Wakaso playing for the senior team.