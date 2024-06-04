Post-marriage relationship has made a big difference in our son's life, says ex wife of Kevin-Prince Boateng

Italian model Melissa Satta has revealed having a close relationship with former Ghana footballer, Kevin-Prince Boateng despite divorce which has positively impacted the life of their son.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona star and Satta split in December 2020 after four years of marriage.

Despite going either ways, Satta insists she has a solid and respectful relationship with the former Black Stars midfielder for the sake of their son, Maddox.

According to Satta, their respectful and collaborative relationship has helped shape the life of a son they both had during their union.

"Kevin and I have decided to always put Maddox's well-being first," she said. “We have worked hard to maintain a respectful and collaborative relationship, and it has made a big difference in our son's life.”

Satta also explained how maturity and mutual understanding were key to managing the post-divorce period.

"It wasn't easy, but we always tried to communicate in an open and honest way. This allowed us to overcome difficulties and build a new form of family."

Boateng confirmed the words of her ex-wife, expressing his affection and respect for her.

"Melissa is an amazing mother and a wonderful person. I'm grateful for the way we supported each other for Maddox's sake," Boateng said.