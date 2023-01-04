GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Potters Bar FC sign Kwaku Frimpong from AFC Wimbledon

Published on: 04 January 2023
Kwaku Frimpong

English side Potters Bar FC have announced the loan signing of Kwaku Frimpong from AFC Wimbledon. 

According to the semi-professional, the deal is on an initial month-long loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder is not afraid to make a tackle, and will be a key component of Lee Protheroe’s midfield.

Frimpong has recently had loan spells with the likes of Carshalton Athletic, Leatherhead and Dartford.

He has also made one senior appearance with The Dons after signing a professional deal with the club in 2021.

 

