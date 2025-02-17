Power restored at Baba Yara Stadium after disconnection over debt

Power has been restored at Baba Yara Stadium following a disconnection by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over an outstanding debt of GH¢140,000.

The reconnection follows discussions between the Minister of Youth and Sports and ECG officials, leading to a new payment plan, according to Sporty FM.

Earlier, reports stated that ECG had cut off electricity supply to the stadium due to the unpaid amount, despite multiple reminders.

The issue raised concerns over the management of Ghana’s largest stadium, which has already faced restrictions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

Baba Yara Stadium remains ineligible to host international matches sanctioned by these bodies.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) initially remained silent on the disconnection but later intervened to resolve the situation.

While power has been restored, questions remain about the financial challenges affecting the stadium’s maintenance.

In November 2024, the NSA announced the completion of renovation works at the venue. However, concerns over maintenance and compliance with CAF standards continue to hinder its full utilization for high-profile matches.