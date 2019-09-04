Power supply to Ghana FA disconnected over unpaid bills

Activities of the Ghana Football Association have halted after the Electricity Company of Ghana cut power supply over non-payment of arrears.

In what has turned out to be massive embarrassment for the interim body, staff of the association have been left frustrated over the recent situation.

The lack of power supply has grind the activities of staff to a halt as there is no internet to aid their work.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the office Normalisation Committee is spending $100 a day fuel the generator - in what appears a clear case of financial mismanagement.

Members of the Normalisation Committee have received their combined monthly salary of $16,500 but appear not interested in offsetting their debt.

Ghana football has plummeted further since the four-member committee was put in place by FIFA amid allegation of mismanagement, corruption and rising debt.

The now three-member committee has up to September 30 to wrap up their activities and hand the administration of the game to 'football people'.

Thursday's Extra-Ordinary Congress will kick-start processes that will lead to the election of a new president and executive committee.