Prayer before matches is important to me – Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has disclosed praying extensively before matches, something that enhanced his game in the just ended season.

Semenyo performed admirably for Bournemouth last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists in the Premier League.

Speaking to Showmax, the Black Stars attacker revealed that he sought for prayers from a pastor (Junior Stanislas), who is a season ticket holder of the club to enhance his game.

“Yeah, a season ticket holder. Do you know what's so funny? I met him through one of the players. He used to be here, Junior Stanislas, and I was just looking for a church. And he passed me his number. I started speaking with him, I got a good vibe from him and he told me that he's a season ticket holder. He comes to the games and watches us”

“And over time he started to build a little connection and I thought, I want to show my faith to the world. It's important to me. So I proposed the idea of him praying with me before the before the games. Everyone's intrigued to see what's going down. But yeah, I just want to share my faith to the world”

“So he would come over to this little part here, and then we just pray it out. Just give me that protection in the game, the Holy Spirit to lead me to goals. Keep me injury free. And yeah, it's all off-the-cuff freestyle, really”

Asked if he is being contacted by the pastor after games, Semenyo replied, “Yeah, he does. After the game, he messages me, “you are on fire!” “You pushed that guy in the stands!”, and just little things like that just to make me laugh”

“But I think it all stems down to that prayer before the game, which is so important to me. And if I don't do that, I don't feel right for the game. So that has to be done before anything else is done”

Semenyo’s explosive display in the just ended season has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe. H is currently on the radar of Manchester United, Liverpool and others.