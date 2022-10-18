Premier League celebrates Ghana legend Michael Essien for Black History Month

The English Premier League has paid tribute to Ghana's Michael Essien as part of celebrations to mark the Black History Month.

The former Ghana and Chelsea star is being acknowledged for his contributions in the English topflight league during his days with the Blues.

Essien was one of the best midfielders in the league when Chelsea dominated under Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho.

"Michael Essien was the complete midfielder, capable of the spectacular. We're celebrating iconic players from around the world who've starred in the Premier League as part of Black History month," wrote the Premier League.

The Black History month is celebrated in October to remember the important people and events in the history of African diaspora.

Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, winning several titles including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the London club.

These days he works as assistant manager of Danish topflight side FC Nordsjaelland.