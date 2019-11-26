Premier League clubs nominate five members on to Premier League Management Committeee

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 November 2019
The Premier League Clubs have nominated five members on to the newly created Premier League Management committee and they will serve a one year team.

The members nominated are Alhaji Braimah Akanbi, John Ansah, Francis Adjei Yeboah, Delali Senaya and Linda Ansong.

Lepowura MND Jawula and Mr. Jesse Agyapong were earlier named as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Premier League Management Committee respectively.

Meanwhile the GFA will engage the Premier League Clubs towards an autonomous Premier League.

