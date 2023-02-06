Premier League: Dede Ayew, Kamaldeen, Semenyo make debut after transfer move

Black Stars trio Andre Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Antoine Semenyo made their respective debuts for their clubs this weekend in the Premier League.

Dede Ayew who joined Nottingham Forest on a six-month loan deal made his debut against Leeds United which they won by a lone goal to go 13th on the league table with 24 points.

Ayew played his first game just three days after joining the club as a free agent.

Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Leeds United in this fixture.

Ayew's move to Nottingham Forest reunites him with his former Swansea manager, Steve Cooper. The two share a special relationship and it is believed that Cooper was instrumental in Ayew's decision to join Nottingham Forest over other interested clubs such as Everton.

After his unveiling, Ayew took to his Instagram to express his excitement about returning to the Premier League. "Feels good to be back in the Premier League with Nottingham," he wrote.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo also made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth against Brighton on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year-old first game in the Premiership ended in a defeat as Bournemouth lost to Brighton 1-0.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from English Championship Bristol City in an undisclosed fee and is expected to help the Cherries avoid relegation.

Former Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana also made his debut in the Premier League for Southampton over the weekend.

Relegation bound Southampton lost heavily to Brentford 3-0 in Kamaldeen Sulemana’s first game.

The number of Ghanaian players in the Premier League this season has increased to nine after the just ended transfer window.

Eight of the players in the league this season played for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom