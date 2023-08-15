Premier League dream alive for Mohammed Kudus as West Ham United interest emerges

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus continues to harbour hopes of making his coveted move to the Premier League, with West Ham United emerging as a potential destination.

The young talent, who had previously captured the attention of clubs like Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal, and Chelsea, now finds West Ham's interest gaining traction. However, the success of this potential transfer hinges on the fate of Lucas Paquetá's move.

Kudus' desire for a Premier League journey has remained consistent, evident in his previous expressions of interest with clubs like Brighton, Arsenal, and Chelsea. Yet, the allure of a potential move to West Ham United has added a new layer to his ambitions.

Transfer authority Fabrizio Romano reports that Kudus remains positive about the prospective transfer, driven by his aspiration to take his talents to the Premier League stage. However, his positivity echoes sentiments he had shared when interest was previously shown by Brighton, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

It is noteworthy that Ajax, Kudus' current club, has hinted at the possibility of his departure, adding an air of anticipation to the unfolding situation.

The success of Kudus' move to West Ham United rests, to a degree, on the movements of Brazilian talent Lucas Paquetá. Paquetá is a player that West Ham have in their sights, although Manchester City's interest in him presents a parallel narrative. Should Paquetá's transfer to City come to fruition, the stage could be set for Kudus to step in as his immediate successor at West Ham.

Despite the whirlwind of transfer speculations, Kudus has showcased unwavering dedication to Ajax. His commitment is reflected in his robust training sessions and noteworthy on-field performances, as highlighted over the weekend when he netted a remarkable goal, leading Ajax to a 4-1 victory over Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.

Meanwhile, Ajax are prepared to part ways with Kudus for the appropriate valuation after the player declined a one-year contract extension offer in April. Kudus joined Ajax in 2020, amassing an impressive record of 24 goals and 11 assists.