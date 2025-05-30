Premier League has top talent in every team - Kevin Danso

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso says there’s a clear difference between the English Premier League and France’s Ligue 1.

Danso, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from RC Lens in January, believes the Premier League lives up to its reputation as the best league in the world due to the quality of players across all teams, not just the top clubs.

"There is a difference definitely the quality so what people say the Premier League is the best league in the world is true. Because every team in the Premier League has top players example West Ham a team that is not a top 8 in the Premier League have stars big names calibur players," he told Peace FM.

"They play Brazil first team and they are starters the difference is West Ham has Lucas Paqueta if you go to Newcastle they have top top players Isak. So I think the main difference is in any other league those they of players will play for the top three to four clubs," he added.