'Premier League is the ultimate and would be a dream for me later'- Ghanaian midfielder Jamie Leweling

Union Berlin midfielder Jamie Leweling has dreams of playing in the English Premier League.

The youngster recently signed for the Bundesliga side from Gruther Furth for four million euros.

Leweling had a good campaign with Gruether Furth last season scoring five goals in 33 appearances for the club.

The attacking midfielder after joining Union Berlin has preseason delayed for him due to an injury sustained whilst on national duty with the Germany U21 team against Hungary last month.

Leweling has recovered and joined Union Berlin in the preseason as he fights for a place in the squad.

Union Berlin are bound for European competition this season and the German-born player of Ghanaian descent is hoping to face either Manchester United or Arsenal in the Europa League.

He also stated his desire of moving to the English Premier League in the near future.

"Manchester United or Arsenal FC would be great. Because the Premier League is the ultimate and would also be a dream for me later."