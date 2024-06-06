Premier League newboys Young Apostles receive heroes’ welcome from Wenchi folks

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Young Apostles were loudly cheered by local fans as they returned to their base in Wenchi.
On Tuesday, Apostles punched their ticket to the top-flight after defeating Techiman Heroes FC 4-3 on penalties in the Division One League Zone 1 playoff at Accra Sports Stadium.
They are now the fifth club from the Bono & Ahafo regions that will play in the Ghana Premier League next season alongside Nsoatreman FC, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United.
The town of Wenchi is adorned with the colors 💛💙💛💙. AGYA has the power 🔥🔥🔥🔥.@AnimSammy @AccessBankGhana @GhanaPremier @ghanafaofficial @DivisionOneGH pic.twitter.com/HevJvcOX4Q
— YOUNG APOSTLES FC (@Youngapostlesfc) June 6, 2024