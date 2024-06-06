GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Premier League newboys Young Apostles receive heroes’ welcome from Wenchi folks

Published on: 06 June 2024
Premier League newboys Young Apostles receive heroes’ welcome from Wenchi folks

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Young Apostles were loudly cheered by local fans as they returned to their base in Wenchi.

On Tuesday, Apostles punched their ticket to the top-flight after defeating Techiman Heroes FC 4-3 on penalties in the Division One League Zone 1 playoff at Accra Sports Stadium.

They are now the fifth club from the Bono & Ahafo regions that will play in the Ghana Premier League next season alongside Nsoatreman FC, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United.

 

 

