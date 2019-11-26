Premier League players will be attractive to our national teams- MND Jawula

Newly appointed chairman of the Premier League Management Committee Alhaji MND Jawula has vowed to ensure that local based players are competitive enough to be selected for the national teams.

The newly created Premier League Management Committee will replace the Premier League Board and will see oversight responsibilities on the Ghana Premier League.

According to MND Jawula, he is grateful for the opportunity to serve on the committee and will ensure the standard of the league rises as well as the standard of the players.

"We will do all our best to make our players attractive for our National teams. My aim is to make sure that all our stadia are filled during our league games so as to bring the interest back into our game", he told Ashh FM,

"It is a chance for me to serve Ghana football again because I have been in the system for sometime now and I know with the support of all the stakeholders in our football,we will do a good job for the football fraternity" he added.

The Premier League Management Committee will comprise of two members from the Executive Council and five representatives from the Premier League clubs led by MND Jawula.