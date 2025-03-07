Premier League return feels good - Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei

Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei has expressed his delight following the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The country's top-flight competition came to an abrupt halt following the death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, also known as NanaPooley.

Nana Pooley, who was buried on Thursday, March 6, was tragically stabbed at the Nana Koromansah II Park during a Matchday 19 game against Nsoatreman FC.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) suspended the Premier League and after several engagements, the topflight returns this weekend at the various.

With Bechem United set to make a trip to the TNA Park to play Medeama SC on Sunday, Seth Osei says the return of Premier League football feels good.

"The feeling [of resumption] is very good. It is a job we've chosen to do. What happened will not be entertained," he told the club's media.

"Based on our training sessions, I think it was good, and we hope to continue; then we decide on the plan and strategy [for the clash against Medeama SC]," he added.

Meanwhile, the GFA has approved newly enhanced Matchday safety and security protocols for various football competitions to curb hooliganism.

The measures include appointing Club Safety and Security Officers and installing CCTV cameras at match venues.

Clubs that fail to comply or cooperate with the protocols will face sanctions, including a GHâ‚µ20,000 fine and a venue ban.