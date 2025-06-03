Premier League returnees Sunderland eyeing a move for Ghanaian winger Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku

Ghanaian attacker Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League returnees Sunderland.

The 23-year-old had a stellar campaign, racking up 12 goals and delivering 11 assists in 31 appearances for Peterborough across all competitions in the English League One.

Kwame Poku has earned a significant interest from several clubs in Europe following an impressive performance in the recently concluded season.

According to Sunderland Echo, the enterprising winger has popped up on the radar of the Stadium of Light as they seeks to secure his services ahead of the upcoming season.

Sunderland are seeking to strengthen their squad in an attempt to make a strong return to the Premier league, and Kwame Poku has emerged as one of the targets for the club.

With his contract set to expire on June 30, the winger is expected to depart to depart Peterborough United as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are said to be interested in the Ghanaian forward.

Kwame Poku has capped just ones for the Black Stars since switching allegiance to represent the four-time African champions in 2021.