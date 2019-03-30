Ghanaian striker Collin Quaner's Huddersfield relegated from Premier League

Ghanaian striker Collin Quaner's hopes of returning to play in the English Premier League were dashed on Saturday when his parent club Huddersfield was relegated from the top-flight.

The Terriers' relegation was confirmed with their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace as they equalled the record for the earliest relegation in a Premier League season.

Quaner, who was loaned to Ipswich, was hoping to return to the club if they stay up by the end of the season.

However their return to the Championship was sealed as they lost at Selhurst Park and relegation rivals Southampton and Burnley both won.

The Eagles, again, had Luka Milivojevic to thank for keeping his cool from the penalty spot, while Patrick van Aanholt grabbed the second.

The Terriers' defeat, combined with victories for Burnley and Southampton, confirmed the visitors' demotion back to the Championship.

Huddersfield, who have propped up the table since December, join Derby County and Ipswich Town as only the only teams in Premier League history to be relegated with six games left to play.