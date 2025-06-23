Preparations for WAFU B U20 tournament has been good so far – Black Satellites assistant coach Fatawu Salifu

Assistant of the Black Satellites, Fatawu Salifu says his outfits’ preparation for the upcoming WAFU B Cup of Nations tournament is going according to plan.

The Ghana U20 are paired in Group A against Nigeria and Benin, following the draw on Friday for the impending tournament scheduled to take place in Ghana.

Ghana will open their campaign against arch-rivals Nigeria at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on July 10 before taking on Benin on July 16 to complete their group fixtures. With only three teams in Group A, each team will play two matches.

According to the former Heart of Lions coach, the Black Satellites preparation for the much-anticipated tournament has been good so far.

“I think preparation has been so good so far since we returned. Like I said, we are in camp; we train, day in, day out just to try to correct the things we did in Egypt and make sure that we are ready for this tournament, so preparation so far is so good” he told the Ghana FA media.

The 3rd edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in Ghana, and will run from July 10 to 23, 2025.