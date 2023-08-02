GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
President Akufo-Addo backs Medeama with GHC1 million for CAF Champions League journey

Published on: 02 August 2023
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his support for Medeama SC by providing GHC1 million ahead of their inaugural CAF Champions League campaign, set to kick off in August.

The reigning champions of Ghana paid a visit to the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, where they engaged in a courtesy meeting with the President.

Medeama's remarkable achievement of clinching their first national championship title last season has earned them the opportunity to represent Ghana on the continental stage.

With their eyes set on making their nation proud, they are poised to embark on their CAF Champions League journey, starting with the preliminary round against Nigeria's Remo Stars.

The upcoming campaign will witness Medeama making their Champions League debut, and the club's management and players have expressed their commitment to achieving success and showcasing Ghana's football prowess.

 

The pivotal first leg of the preliminary round is scheduled to take place in Cape Coast on August 18, with the return leg set in Nigeria on August 25.

As the anticipation builds for their continental challenge, Medeama's partnership with President Akufo-Addo and the financial support provided underscores the collective effort to elevate Ghanaian football to new heights.

President Akufo-Addo's gesture not only demonstrates his belief in Medeama's potential but also reflects the broader significance of football as a unifying force and a source of national pride.

